Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 214.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 86.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. 2,445,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

