Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

XRAY stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,574. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

