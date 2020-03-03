Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,099 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHGE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 10,599,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

