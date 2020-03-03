Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 150.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 128,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 5,785,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.