Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 118 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Shares of LSTR traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.25. 406,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,173. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.