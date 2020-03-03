Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 94 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.22. The stock had a trading volume of 830,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.97 and a beta of 1.38. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

