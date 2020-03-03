Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 527,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

EMO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 1,301,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,298. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.