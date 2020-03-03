Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 742,033 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 90,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 133,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

