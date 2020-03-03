Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.85 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$1.30 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.24.

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 581,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of $255.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

