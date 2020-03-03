Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 124,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 730,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,887. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

