Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded down $9.64 on Tuesday, reaching $289.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,601,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

