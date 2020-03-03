Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

