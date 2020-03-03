Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 234,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 233,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,522 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.39. 1,328,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,390. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99.

