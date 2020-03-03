Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,252 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.06. 1,434,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

