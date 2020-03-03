Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of STNG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,925. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $13,785,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $5,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 193,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

