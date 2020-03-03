Scotiabank Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$32.50

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE MFI traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$23.07. The company had a trading volume of 105,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.06 and a 52 week high of C$35.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 105.84%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

