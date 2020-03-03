Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,601,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405,988. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

