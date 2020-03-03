SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 27,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.