SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 54,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

