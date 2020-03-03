Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 440 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meredith were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,638,000 after buying an additional 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $6,792,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,689,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Meredith by 21.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meredith by 969.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $137,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,800 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 1,499,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

