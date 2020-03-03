Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 677 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 276,422 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 304,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 680,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.11. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

