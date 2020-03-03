Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 941 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 80.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLPH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 4,814,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

