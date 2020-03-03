Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.