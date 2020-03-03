Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 2,806.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Green Dot by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Green Dot by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

