Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 261,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $2,398,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,503. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -234.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.