Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VII. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.50.

TSE VII traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

