Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VII. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.50.

TSE VII traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

