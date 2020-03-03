Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

VII has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.40. 1,301,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,515. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

