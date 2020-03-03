Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

VII has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.40. 1,301,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,515. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

