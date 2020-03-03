Short Interest in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Increases By 6.3%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 515,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. 252,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,041,576.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in ExlService by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ExlService by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

