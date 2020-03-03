Short Interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Increases By 6.3%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 903,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.64%.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NuStar Energy by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

