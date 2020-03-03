Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SSTK shares. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

