Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 3,181,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,763. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,442,378 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

