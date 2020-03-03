SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,453,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,059,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after buying an additional 118,637 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,409,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

