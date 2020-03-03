Smith Moore & CO. Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the third quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $9.64 on Tuesday, hitting $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,601,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average of $263.43. The company has a market cap of $1,290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

