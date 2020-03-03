Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.04.

SO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $63.90. 9,650,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,878. Southern has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,214,238 shares of company stock worth $139,489,003. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

