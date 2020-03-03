SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,253. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

