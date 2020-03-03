SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,089. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

