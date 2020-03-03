Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.60.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.05. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$42.31.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

