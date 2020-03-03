Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.