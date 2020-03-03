Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

STRA stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.05. 163,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,734 shares of company stock worth $9,980,467 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

