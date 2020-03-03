Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.22. 2,503,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

