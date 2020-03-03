Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 375.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,912 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 146,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,608,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,881. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

