TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOHO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.62.
About TELA Bio
