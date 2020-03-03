Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
TEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.
Telefonica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
