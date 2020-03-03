Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

TEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 477,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 190,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

