Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.
NYSE THC traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 2,374,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
