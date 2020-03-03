Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE THC traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 2,374,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.