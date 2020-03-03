TL Private Wealth Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 161,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Shares of PH stock traded up $7.82 on Monday, reaching $192.59. 1,114,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,228. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average of $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

