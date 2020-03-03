TL Private Wealth Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $11.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

