TL Private Wealth Invests $5.34 Million in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 605,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 411,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,778. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.