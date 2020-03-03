TL Private Wealth Takes $2.82 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.19. 19,229,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

