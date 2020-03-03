TL Private Wealth Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TL Private Wealth owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.57. 1,778,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,578. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $52.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

