TL Private Wealth Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,846. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.83.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

